Arrest made in shooting of Lauderhill man carrying his baby in car seat, police say

A man has been charged in last Thursday's shooting of a Lauderhill man carrying his baby in a car seat, according to police.

According to police, the man, with the child secured in the seat, got on an elevator on the fifth floor of his apartment building at 7041 Environ Blvd around 4 p.m. When it stopped at the third floor, police said 26-year-old Tasaini Da Shoniel Graham got on, and the two men and the child rode down together to the parking garage on the ground floor.

Once there, investigators said Graham got off the elevator first, retrieved a gun from his shoulder bag and shot the man in the back.

With car seat in hand, the man ran to a nearby vehicle and collapsed, police said. When Graham approached, the man grabbed his own gun and started shooting at him, causing Graham to back off, according to investigators.

The man was able to call the child's mother who ran down to the garage. When she got there, investigators said Graham pointed his gun at her and she immediately ran to a vehicle for cover as he retreated.

Police said Graham remained in the area and was taken into custody. The injured man was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where he was listed as stable. The woman and child were not hurt.

According to investigators, Graham and the man are known to each other.

Graham has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and child abuse without great bodily harm.