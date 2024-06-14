Arrest made in deadly shooting of woman, baby in Deerfield Beach home



FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the murder of a mother and an infant found dead inside a Deerfield home on Thursday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 5:45 a.m. they received reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive.

When deputies arrived they found a man, identified as 27-year-old Andre Lanns, in the street suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, deputies found the bodies of a woman and baby inside a nearby home. They've been identified as Marrina Guadagnino and Andre Lanns III. Both had been shot.

The sheriff's office said that based on the investigation and evidence that was recovered, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lanns for two counts of first-degree murder. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.