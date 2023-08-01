Arrest made in deadly Miami-Dade hit and run

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Miami-Dade late last week.

Friday evening, around 9:45 p.m., Patrick Wiley riding his bike in the area of NW 27th Avenue and 75th Street was struck and killed by the driver of a Ram 1500 truck.

According to police, the driver of the truck, identified as 30-year-old Jalil Leyva-Ortega, did not stop to render aid or call 911 for help. Instead, he reportedly drove to his home in the 7000 block of NW 29th Avenue.

On Monday, police found the truck they had been searching for in front of Leyva-Ortega's home. They said it had front-end damage consistent with the crash.

Leyva-Ortega has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and attempted tampering with evidence.