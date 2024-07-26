Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist in Tamiami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

Andrys Garcia, 40, is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and tampering with evidence.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. last Monday in the unincorporated Tamiami area. According to investigators, Kevin Chaparro, 18, was riding his bike along SW 127th Ave. and 32nd Ter., headed home after watching a soccer match, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle and killed.

Video from a neighbor's home captured the crash. Police believed the driver was in a white Jeep Wrangler.

Police said an investigation led them to Garcia, a Cuban national, who contacted a Miami-Dade detective through his attorney.

An arrest report stated that last Wednesday, Garcia went to Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters and confessed in his attorney's presence. He was being held on a $20,000 bond.

Chaparro was an only child who had just moved to South Florida from Colombia to attend Millennia Atlantic University in Doral on a soccer scholarship, his family said.

His parents are raising money to come to travel to Miami and transport their son's body back to Colombia for burial.