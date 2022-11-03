Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market 00:33

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.

Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. 

The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. 

BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. 

23-sotvo-setup-mother-wfor6604.jpg
Broward Sheriff's Office

He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. 

A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. 

Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.

On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. 

BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. 

Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.