Armed woman shot, killed in confrontation with deputies in Deerfield Beach, BSO says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

A woman armed with a gun was shot and killed Wednesday night during a confrontation with deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were to a restaurant in the 1900 block of NE 2 Street regarding a woman inside with a gun who was asked to leave, according to the sheriff's office.  

When deputies arrived, they found her in the parking lot. According to the sheriff's office, there was a confrontation and shots were fired. It is unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire. 

The woman was killed. A deputy was injured and taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office could not confirm if the deputy had been shot or was injured by some other means. 

A restaurant employee said he heard about six or seven gunshots seconds after stepping back inside.

"Shots went off and everyone started panicking. There were adults, toddlers and even a baby inside the business. Some of us were in shock, a lot of people were truly terrified. It came out of the blue and was absolutely crazy. I'm in shock knowing I was just outside moments before it happened," Jullyen Marquez said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. 

