Armed woman shot, killed in confrontation with deputies in Deerfield Beach, BSO says
A woman armed with a gun was shot and killed Wednesday night during a confrontation with deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were to a restaurant in the 1900 block of NE 2 Street regarding a woman inside with a gun who was asked to leave, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived, they found her in the parking lot. According to the sheriff's office, there was a confrontation and shots were fired. It is unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.
The woman was killed. A deputy was injured and taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office could not confirm if the deputy had been shot or was injured by some other means.
A restaurant employee said he heard about six or seven gunshots seconds after stepping back inside.
"Shots went off and everyone started panicking. There were adults, toddlers and even a baby inside the business. Some of us were in shock, a lot of people were truly terrified. It came out of the blue and was absolutely crazy. I'm in shock knowing I was just outside moments before it happened," Jullyen Marquez said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.