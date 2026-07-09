Broward deputies search for armed attempted carjacking subject seen on video pointing gun into hotel lobby

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a person seen on video pointing a gun into a hotel lobby in Dania Beach after an attempted armed carjacking last month.

According to the BSO, the attempted carjacking took place just after 8 p.m. on June 6 at a hotel near the 400 block of Gulf Stream Way in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating an armed attempted carjacking suspect. Broward Sheriff's Office

The victim told deputies that she had been loading equipment into the trunk of her car when two unknown people approached her, with one of them demanding she hand over her car keys, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

When the victim refused, the woman who made the demand then pulled a gun from her waistband, pulled out a black gun and pointed it at the victim before again demanding she hand over the keys.

The victim then took off running.

Video footage shows the victim running into the hotel lobby to get help from the manager and employee.

These images provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office show who they say is an attempted armed carjacking suspect. Broward Sheriff's Office

As she was pleading for help the video showed a person, who was wearing a light-colored jacket, black shirt, black shorts and black slides, approaching the hotel entrance armed with the gun.

They are then seen pointing it at the people in the lobby, exchanging words then calmly leaving the area toward Griffin Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call BSO's Robbery Detective Daniel Cortes at 954-321-4296 or submit a tip through the SafeWatch app.

Those who want to remain anonymous can provide a tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.