Argument inside Miami Beach restaurant led to shooting

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI BEACH - A man was taken to hospital after an argument inside a Miami Beach restaurant ended with shots being fired.

It happened Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

Miami Beach police said two men got into an argument at Harold's Shrimp & Chicken off Washington Avenue near 13th Street. It then took a violent turn when one of the men shot the other.

The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, he's expected to be okay.

Police said the gunman got away before anyone was able to get a clear description of him.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:58 AM

