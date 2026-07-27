Archbishop of Miami travels to D.C. seeking an extension for Haitian TPS recipients: "It's like sending people back into a burning house"

The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, is traveling to Washington D.C. to personally ask a group of senators to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians in the U.S.

TPS was set to expire after midnight on Monday, barring any last-minute court decisions.

That means an estimated 330,000 Haitians in the U.S., including 158,000 in Florida, would lose work permits and be at risk of deportation.

"It's like sending people back into a burning house," said Wenski, referring to the gang violence, political instability and poverty afflicted Haiti.

He says they've also become essential to the South Florida workforce.

"Many of them are working in healthcare," he said. "In the Archdiocese of Miami, in our nursing homes, I have over 40 people on TPS that will lose their work permits today and we will have to let them go."

This comes as removal orders for Haitians are already on the rise.

The non-profit, TRAC, which tracks immigration data shows deportation orders for Haitians have increased by 96% since March.

"People are being inundated by uncertainty," says Paul Christian Namphy, with the Family Action Network Movement.

He says the organization has been flooded with calls from those whose status is about to expire and who are fearful of ICE operations.

"They need to know are they safe in their home, what is the best strategy for their family to remain safe, for their family to remain together," he added.

In a statement to CBS News, the Department of Homeland security said it does not discuss future operations. But referred to TPS "a de facto amnesty program" and encouraged people to self-deport.