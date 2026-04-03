Miami Beach man arrested after antisemetic threat involving a father and his kids at a park, police say

Miami Beach police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of making antisemitic remarks and threatening a father in front of his children at Stillwater Park.

The confrontation, which led to multiple 911 calls reporting a fight involving a firearm, resulted in the arrest of Ahmad Zeeshan. According to police, Zeeshan yelled slurs at a man after confirming he was Jewish. Authorities have released body camera footage of the arrest.

The incident began when the father and his children were leaving the park when Zeeshan approached them. After the family confirmed they were Jewish, Zeeshan began shouting and berating them, according to the arrest report. The father told officers he pulled out his firearm only after repeatedly telling Zeeshan to back away.

Police took Zeeshan into custody near 84th Street and Hawthorne Avenue. The suspect can be heard asking, "For what reason?" in the body camera video during his arrest.

Zeeshan also called the police, claiming the father had pulled a gun on him after he asked if he was Jewish.

Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess emphasized the seriousness of the charges. "The moment you threaten to physically attack someone, the moment you convey antisemitic slurs in front of kids and charge someone, you're breaking the law, and we made an arrest," Bess said.

The father who pulled the gun is not facing any charges, as police determined he was acting in self-defense and protecting his children.

Zeeshan later appeared in bond court facing a charge of assault with religious prejudice. Judge Antonio Arzola denied the request for a standard bond, citing probable cause, and issued an elevated $5,000 bond.

"The alleged behavior is disgusting," Judge Arzola said. When asked if probable cause was found, he responded, "I found probable cause and then some."