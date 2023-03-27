Annual Lexus Corporate Run moves to Sunrise

MIAMI - What's billed as "Fort Lauderdale's Largest Office Party" is on the move this year to a new location.

This Thursday, the Lexus Corporate Run will be held at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

More than 4,500 participants from 187 companies are expected to take part in the two-circuit 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk that kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

Course Map 2023 Lexus Corporate Run

Unlike previous years when it was held in downtown Fort Lauderdale, this year there will be no street closures during race day.

However, there will be rerouting of traffic through the counterflow of streets in front of the Arena (Gates 4, 5, and 6), and lane closure off Pat Salerno Dr from North 869/Sawgrass Expressway.

On Thursday, March 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Only one lane will be open exiting North 869/Sawgrass Expressway to Pat Salerno Dr to NW 136th Avenue

All traffic lanes in front of gates 4, 5, and 6 will be diverted from the west side of NW 136th Avenue to the east side of NW 136th Avenue

Southbound traffic will run counterflow on the east side of NW 136th Avenue

Northbound traffic on NW 136th Avenue passing the Arena gates 4, 5, and 6 will be reduced to two lanes