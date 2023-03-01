AMC to release microwave, ready-to-eat versions of theatre popcorn

(CBS DETROIT) - People will have the chance to eat their favorite theatre snack at home, as AMC Theatres is getting ready to sell microwave and ready-to-eat versions of its movie theater popcorn.

AMC Theatres is set to release microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn in Walmart stores on March 11. AMC Theatres

The popcorn will be available in the following three flavors: Extra Butter, Classic and Lightly Salted.

They will be available in Walmart stores on March 11.

They are expected to sell for $3.98 plus tax and come in a 4.2 to 5.2 oz. bag.

"Real movie theatre popcorn popped and ready to enjoy for any party, tailgate, or snack occasion," according to the AMC Theatres website. "Follow our Heat & Eat instructions for that authentic deliciously warm movie popcorn experience!"

In addition, AMC Theatres will also release microwave popcorn. The microwavable options come in the same flavors as the ready-to-eat varieties.

The Extra Butter version also comes with a pourable butter topping, allowing people to add more butter flavor to the popcorn, similar to the movie theatre experience.

The new popcorn products will be on Walmart endcaps starting March 11 and on Walmart shelves at 2,600 locations and on Walmart's website next month.

"With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors. On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn. We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home."

