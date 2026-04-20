Amazon to temporarily close Homestead facility, convert it into fulfillment center as workers face transfers

Amazon is temporarily shutting down a major facility in Homestead less than two years after its grand opening, as the company plans to convert the site into a full-scale fulfillment center.

The move affects about 1,000 employees who currently work at the facility, though Amazon says all workers will have the option to transfer to other locations during the transition and return once renovations are complete.

The company said the conversion will allow the site to handle the entire order process, from receiving and storing products to packing and shipping them directly to customers, rather than functioning solely as a shipping center.

Amazon to convert Homestead site into full fulfillment center

"We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers," Amazon spokesperson Amber Plunkett said. "As part of that effort, we occasionally convert existing facilities to a new type of facility, which is what we plan to do here later this year."

Plunkett said the revamped facility is expected to reopen in mid-to-late 2028 and will continue employing approximately 1,000 people.

"When these renovations are done, Miami-Dade County will be home to a new fulfillment center that will create long-term benefits for our customers, employees, and the community for many years to come," she said.

Workers offered transfers as leaders raise concerns about disruption

Amazon told CBS News Miami that about 300 employees have already accepted transfers to other facilities.

The company operates eight sites in Miami and 30 across South Florida, giving workers multiple relocation options. For those who choose not to transfer, Amazon said it will provide transition support.

The company also noted that a new delivery station in Homestead is expected to open this summer, offering another potential landing spot for employees during the closure.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who represents the area, acknowledged both the economic investment and the disruption caused by the shutdown.

"Amazon's investment in Homestead is real, and so is the disruption to more than one thousand working families who depend on that facility. Both of those truths exist at the same time, and neither can be ignored," McGhee said in a statement.

He said local leaders will be watching closely to ensure workers are not left behind when the facility reopens.

"Our responsibility is clear. We must work collaboratively to ensure that when that facility reopens, it does so with the same workforce that made it successful in the first place," McGhee said. "That means accountability, communication, and a commitment to putting people first — not as an afterthought, but as a priority."