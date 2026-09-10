Crews begin dismantling Amazon cargo plane wreckage as cockpit transcript details final approach

Recovery crews have begun dismantling the Amazon Prime Air 767 involved in the recent cargo plane crash, as new details emerge from cockpit voice recordings from the moments before impact.

Cranes surrounded the wreckage, and airport officials confirmed that crews began removing parts of the aircraft overnight. The plane is set to be broken into several pieces to facilitate transport to a nearby hangar or warehouse for further inspection.

The dismantling process coincided with the release of a cockpit voice recording transcript, which aviation experts say paints a troubling picture of the final approach.

"The release is a readout of audio that confirms, number one, the plane was coming in too fast," said aviation attorney Pablo Rojas, who is representing families affected by the crash.

According to the transcript, the pilots acknowledged the aircraft's excessive speed throughout the recording. While one pilot repeatedly flagged the issue, there was no consistent verbal response or corrective action taken.

"What's interesting from the revelations is that the pilots knew they were coming in too fast," Rojas said.

The automated system also repeatedly warned the crew about dangerous proximity to the ground. The transcript records the automated voice calling out "too low terrain" four times, indicating the aircraft was dangerously low given its speed, altitude, and configuration.

"They were getting automatic warnings from the system itself that the landing was unsafe and at least one of the pilots was verbally saying to the other, 'Hey, we're coming in too fast,' something to that effect," Rojas explained.

The recordings also reveal a moment where a pilot called for a "go-around" maneuver. While an attempt was made, it was quickly abandoned.

"That kind of hesitation is deadly because you're running out of time, you're running out of runway, and you need to commit early and give the aircraft clear instructions of what you're doing," Rojas said.

Airport officials have not yet provided a timeline for when the remaining wreckage will be moved.