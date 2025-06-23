Alligators delayed rescue in fatal Florida canal crash that killed 19-year-old driver, police say

A 19-year-old driver was found dead Sunday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and submerged in a southwest Florida canal, but responding divers were initially kept from reaching the vehicle due to large alligators, according to the Venice Police Department.

Venice Police and Fire Rescue units responded at 6:52 a.m. on June 22 to the area of Ranch Road and Rustic Road, where a vehicle was reported submerged in the Cow Pen Slough Canal.

Rescue swimmers located the vehicle but were recalled due to environmental hazards, including fluids and alligators, police said.

Evidence suggests speed was a factor

According to the Venice Police Department, evidence indicated the red Ford Ranger had been traveling westbound on Rustic Road at a high rate of speed before it struck a Florida Power & Light Company pole and came to rest upside down in the canal.

Divers were unable to approach the vehicle until Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) trappers removed two large alligators from the area. The alligators measured 7 feet, 9 inches and 7 feet, 7 inches, according to FWC officials.

Victim identified, investigation ongoing

Once the area was secured, Venice divers, assisted by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Special Operations, assessed the vehicle and confirmed the presence of one entrapped deceased male.

The victim was identified as Fredy Chavez Sanchez, 19. His next of kin has been notified, authorities said.

The cause of death has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Chavez was from Guatemala, according to a fundraising campaign, and had recently graduated from high school.