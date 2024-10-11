Residents and police search for alleged prowler caught on camera in Coral Gables neighborhood

MIAMI — A Coral Gables neighborhood is on edge after an alleged prowler was seen trying to break into homes.

Residents and Coral Gables Police said are looking for a man they said has been seen at least three times sneaking around homes, looking through windows and trying to open doors in the area off Sunset Drive and near Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Neighbors told CBS News Miami that he hasn't been successful yet but they're worried he could be.

"I'm shocked," said one neighbor. "I'm shocked, I'm scared."

"Are you a little concerned?" asked CBS News Miami.

"A little bit, yes," the neighbor said.

In one surveillance video obtained by CBS News Miami, the man is seen going into the backyard of a home and peeking through a window.

"It's a little scary but on the good side on my street, we have everybody's phone number and we all have cameras, so he actually walked inside my neighbor's house who happened to be in New York and she saw him on the cameras," said another neighbor. "We called the police for her because she texted me right away."

In another incident, the man is seen opening the front door of a different home.

"In this case, he went into one home [and] into the backyard — never enter the home — went to the backyard [and] to the courtyard," said one other neighbor. "He opened the door of the residence [and] to the back door. He was confronted by Nani who asked him, 'Who are you?' As she did, he fled the area."

Residents told CBS News Miami that they feel their neighborhood is safe but will now be taking extra precautions.

"It's a scary world we live in," a neighbor said.

"What are you going to be doing now?" asked CBS News Miami.

"[I'm] closing my doors and closing my garage for sure," the neighbor replied.

Police told CBS News Miami that officers are patrolling the neighborhood and residents should feel safe as they continue their search.