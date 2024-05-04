Alleged migrant landing under investigation at Hollywood Beach after 30-foot sailboat washes ashore

HOLLYWOOD — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching a Broward County beach after a sailboat believed to be carrying migrants washed up on shore Saturday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Hollywood Police officers were called out to the area of Coolidge Street and Hollywood Beach for a possible migrant landing.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot-long sailboat that ran ashore and multiple people, believed to be migrants, who fled the area.

At this time, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials and the Broward County Sheriff's Office are assisting with canvassing the area and the investigation.

