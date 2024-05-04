Watch CBS News
Alleged migrant landing under investigation at Hollywood Beach after 30-foot sailboat washes ashore

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching a Broward County beach after a sailboat believed to be carrying migrants washed up on shore Saturday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., Hollywood Police officers were called out to the area of Coolidge Street and Hollywood Beach for a possible migrant landing.   

Upon arrival, they found a 30-foot-long sailboat that ran ashore and multiple people, believed to be migrants, who fled the area.

At this time, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials and the Broward County Sheriff's Office are assisting with canvassing the area and the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS News Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on May 4, 2024 / 11:54 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

