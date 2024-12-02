Watch CBS News
All I-95 northbound lanes near Broward airport to close overnight Monday, Tuesday

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Griffin Road/SR 818 and SR 84 will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The closure will allow crews to safely install an overhead sign structure near Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Griffin Road/SR 818 and SR 84 will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation said

The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m., the second lane at 10:30 p.m. and all lanes will be closed by 11 p.m., reopening by 5 a.m., FDOT said.

The I-95 northbound ramps to SR 862/I-595 will also be closed.

Traffic will be detoured via the I-95 northbound exit ramp to eastbound SR 818/Griffin Road, northbound US 1/Federal Highway and westbound SR 862/I-595 to the I-95 northbound ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol will be onsite to assist motorists.

