All-clear given after suspicious package investigated near Brickell Avenue
MIAMI - A report of a suspicious package was being investigated near Brickell Avenue and SE 5th Street on Thursday morning.
Images from our news chopper showed traffic being backed up in the area while City of Miami bomb squad investigated the contents of a backpack.
Authorities said the contents of the backpack were benign.
Traffic has since returned to normal.
