Watch CBS News
Local News

All-clear given after bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Hialeah

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI -  Hialeah police responded to reports of a suspicious device on Monday evening. 

It happened in the area of the 1900 block of West 54th Street.

Residents in that area were evacuated as a precaution.

Miami Dade Police Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device is not active but will take possession of it as a precaution and dispose of it properly.

Residents are being allowed back to their homes and roads are being opened for regular traffic. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 10:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.