All-clear given after bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Hialeah

MIAMI - Hialeah police responded to reports of a suspicious device on Monday evening.

It happened in the area of the 1900 block of West 54th Street.

Residents in that area were evacuated as a precaution.

Miami Dade Police Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device is not active but will take possession of it as a precaution and dispose of it properly.

Residents are being allowed back to their homes and roads are being opened for regular traffic.