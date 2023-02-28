All-clear given after bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Hialeah
MIAMI - Hialeah police responded to reports of a suspicious device on Monday evening.
It happened in the area of the 1900 block of West 54th Street.
Residents in that area were evacuated as a precaution.
Miami Dade Police Bomb Squad responded and determined that the device is not active but will take possession of it as a precaution and dispose of it properly.
Residents are being allowed back to their homes and roads are being opened for regular traffic.
