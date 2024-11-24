Alina Hudak, former Miami Beach city manager, to serve as president and CEO of 2026 FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee

MIAMI — Months after stepping down from serving as Miami Beach city manager, Alina Hudak is now taking on the sports world in a new role.

Over the weekend, the Miami Host Committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup announced that they have appointed Hudak as its new president and CEO, where she will oversee the planning and execution of South Florida's World Cup experience.

Hudak was hired by Miami Beach in April 2021. The former Miami-Dade County deputy mayor became the first woman to ever run the City of Miami Beach. Before her resignation, she led Miami Beach's 2024 spring break crackdown, which brought about strict measures and restrictions to curb some of the violence the city has seen in previous years.

"Her deep knowledge of the region, coupled with her proven ability to navigate complex challenges, makes her uniquely qualified to lead the Host Committee's efforts for the FIFA World Cup 26," the committee shared in a press release.

Hudak's appointment comes after its previous President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo stepped down from the role to focus on "personal and professional commitments," the committee stated.

The 2026 World Cup will mark the first time the tournament is hosted by three countries — Canada, Mexico and the United States — and it will feature an expanded field of 48 teams.

Miami will serve as a host city for several matches during the international tournament, including the third-place game, which will be held at Hard Rock Stadium. The city's role will represent "a significant opportunity to highlight South Florida's global appeal and its capacity to host world-class events," the committee stated.

"The FIFA World Cup is more than just a soccer tournament — it's a celebration of unity, diversity, and global connection," Hudak stated. "Miami is uniquely positioned to shine on this international stage, and my vision is to create an unforgettable experience that highlights our city's vibrant culture, innovative spirit, and commitment to excellence. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a legacy that will inspire generations, and I am honored to lead the charge in bringing it to life."

In May, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted to pump millions in cash for the upcoming fiscal year to help fund hosting events for the World Cup and the committee told CBS News Miami at the time that they expect a $1.5 billion economic impact for the city — triple of what Super Bowl LIV brought in 2020.

The expectations of how South Florida and the Miami Host Committee have been thrown into the spotlight of the international soccer world after chaos broke out before the COPA America final between Argentina and Colombia in July, where several hundreds of fans stormed Hard Rock Stadium, causing serious injuries to other fans and serious damage to the sports facility.