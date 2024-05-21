Some say Miami-Dade is overspending to host FIFA World Cup

Some believe moneys intended to host FIFA World Cup could be used elsewhere

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Commissioners voted to pump more money into hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

"Over 100 million needs to be raised," shared Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the CEO & President FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami host committee. "The vast majority of that will be from the private sector."

The county provided Miami's World Cup Organizers with $10.5 million in cash for the upcoming fiscal year to fund hosting efforts.

"We still have an issue with the sewer," said Commissioner Rene Garcia, who voted no to the resolution. "We have an issue with our bay as well. For me, to give $10 million in cash to FIFA is pretty much an insult to the hard-working residents of this community."

County residents outside the Government Center tend to agree with Garcia that the county is overspending to host the World Cup.

"Should be using it to provide jobs, get homeless off the street, affordable housing, maybe school lunches in the summer for the kids," shared Miami-Dade County resident Michael Douglas.

"People need help," added Amelia Gonzalez, also a Miami-Dade County resident. "People are desperate. Times are hard. If it's to the benefit of the people, it would be worth for the event."

Miami-Dade is no stranger to funding big events. It spent around $10 million hosting the 2020 Super Bowl.

For the 2026 World Cup, following Tuesday's vote, the county has committed more than $38 million for match-day expenses like police and fire at Hard Rock Stadium for all seven matches and in cash support.

"This is the reality, and they still don't know where the money will come from," said Garcia. "They don't know if it's going to come from the tourist or tax or general fund."

"Going to be something that's transformative for Miami Dade County," said Chairman Oliver Gilbert. "This community is powered by small businesses. It's powered by tourism and small businesses, and this affects both of them."

"In every host city, there are 16 in North America, and then they have to activate things beyond the matches themselves," said Lutoff-Perlo. "Doing things within the community that have a lasting impact and positive impact.

This includes fan events, transportation, and environmental and community improvement projects.

Miami host World Cup organizers tell CBS Miami they expect a $1.5 billion economic impact, tripling the total they say from hosting the 2020 Super Bowl.