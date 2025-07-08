Alexander brothers' friend Ohad Fisherman speaks out after charge dropped: "Dragged through the mud"

With a charge dropped and his name cleared, Ohad Fisherman, a friend of the Alexander brothers, said Tuesday morning during a press conference, he is relieved and ready to rebuild his life after nearly a year of what he called false accusations and public humiliation.

"This was a lie without a shred of proof'

"For nearly a year I've been dragged through the mud, arrested and labeled a monster based on a lie," Fisherman said at a press conference in downtown Miami.

His reaction came one day after Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced her office was dropping rape charges against the real estate agent, who was accused of helping twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander sexually assault a woman nearly nine years ago.

"This was not dismissed on a technicality. There is no deal, no compromise," Fisherman said. "The state dropped the charge because they knew I didn't do this. I am innocent."

Part of the evidence that cleared him, he said, was a Facebook video showing he was on a boat at the time of the alleged attack. Prosecutors were unable to disprove his alibi.

"Given the prosecution's inability to conclusively disprove the alibi, we determined in good faith that we could not prove the case against Ohad Fisherman beyond and to the exclusion of all reasonable doubt, which is required by law," Fernandez Rundle said in a written statement.

Emotional toll and family support

Fisherman's attorney, Jeffrey Sloman, said the arrest upended his client's life. He had just arrived in Japan for his honeymoon when he got the call that he was wanted in Miami.

"This was a lie, a lie for money, a lie without a shred of proof, a lie with no witnesses," Sloman said.

Fisherman, now expecting a child, said the damage to his life has been "huge," but he is focused on healing.

"The damage done to me and my family is huge. Now we restart our lives," he said. "I want to thank my wife, my hero, for always believing in me."

Civil case still pending

While the criminal case against Fisherman is over, a civil case filed by the alleged victim is still moving forward.

The Morgan & Morgan law firm, which represents her, said in a statement to CBS News Miami: "We will continue to pursue our client's civil case. We will fight for accountability and justice."

Sloman questioned the validity of the original claim, pointing out that the woman came to police accompanied by a civil attorney, something he called highly unusual.

"According to the lead detective, it was the first time in his 19-year career that someone came in to report a rape accompanied by a civil lawyer," Sloman said.

Alexander brothers still facing charges

Meanwhile, Oren and Alon Alexander remain in federal custody in New York, along with their brother Tal Alexander. The three face sex trafficking and abuse charges. They are expected back in court on July 16.

"There's no reason today why the case should not be dismissed against my clients, Alon Alexander and Oren Alexander," said defense attorney Joel Denaro.

Miami Beach Police said they will continue supporting the judicial process and coordinating with prosecutors as the case continues.