Alex Garcia takes plea deal in deadly 2021 New Year's Day crash

MIAMI - A man accused of killing four people in a violent New Year's Day crash in 2021 has accepted a plea deal.

Alex Garcia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of DUI manslaughter, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

During Thursday's hearing, Garcia was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by two years of house arrest and eight years of probation.

Surveillance video played during Garcia's bond hearing showed his Tahoe speeding west on West Flagler Street at about 3:30 a.m. It collided with another car near 79th Avenue, killing the four people inside.

They were identified as 21-year-old Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias, and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tahoe was traveling at 105 mph and vehicles fused on impact, traveling nearly the length of a football field before stopping. They said the brakes had been applied less than half a second before impact.

Investigators said Garcia, who was driving on a learner's permit, had alcohol and drugs in his system.

