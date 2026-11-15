Airports still backed up two days since ground stop lifted

At Miami International Airport, long lines are a result of three things: many are still trying to get on rebooked flights after the nationwide ground stop, some passengers said their flights had mechanical issues, and it's Sunday, a turnaround day when many cruise passengers fly home.

"Look how we're living the diaper the formula," Veronica Nino said

Nino said she's been stuck at a hotel in Puerto Rico since Friday with her family after her Friday flight back to Fort Lauderdale was canceled due to a nationwide ground stop. Her rescheduled flight was Monday, but now she said that has been cancelled too, and the next available flight is Thursday.

"Kids have school tomorrow. This is getting out of hand at this point. Take me home. This is a family vacation I'll never forget that's for sure," Nino said.

At MIA, long lines stretch across the international terminals. Gilly Nora said his flight had mechanical issues last night so it was moved to Sunday.

"I think they fixed it today so they had our flight to be scheduled," Nora said.

The domestic flights had long lines at TSA checkpoints stretching way past the gates.

Antonio Sandridge said he's been at MIA all morning after getting off his cruise. He said his flight has been delayed twice and that his airline is offering cash to stay another night. Now, he's leaning towards that.

"Get some rest instead of just standing on this rat race laying on the floor," Sandridge said. "I just met a person that has been here for three days so I'm not gonna complain too much."

Many passengers have told CBS News Miami that their flights home have been scheduled for Monday or later this week.