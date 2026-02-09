Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid worsening fuel shortage

Airlines around the world are adjusting operations as Cuba faces a growing shortage of aviation fuel, prompting at least one major carrier to temporarily halt service to the island.

Air Canada announced Monday afternoon that it is suspending its flights to Cuba due to the ongoing fuel crisis. The airline said it will continue sending empty aircraft to the island to bring passengers back home.

Flights between South Florida and Cuba, however, have not been affected.

Eddie Paris, a Cuban-American who arrived at Miami International Airport after visiting family on the island, said everyday life in Cuba is becoming increasingly strained.

"Every gas station in Cuba right now is closed," Paris said. "If they don't receive another ship with diesel, it's going to be hard for the people of Cuba."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warned residents over the weekend that the country will need to function with "only the essentials," urging citizens to prepare for more sacrifices as fuel supplies dwindle.

Mexico recently stopped sending oil to Cuba amid the threat of U.S. tariffs. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the sanctions, saying that while opinions on the Cuban government may vary, the restrictions harm ordinary people.

"It's very unfair," Sheinbaum said.

In South Florida, the Miami-Dade tax collector's office on Monday launched a new compliance transparency page highlighting local businesses that may have ties to the Cuban government. The county has already revoked business licenses for several companies suspected of maintaining illegal commercial connections with the regime.

Paris said his family members in Cuba are waiting for relief.

"Everybody is waiting for the change," he said. "But I don't know. We don't know. Nobody knows what's going to happen."