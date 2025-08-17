Air Canada delays plans to resume operations after flight attendants refuse to end strike

Air Canada is delaying its plans to resume services on Sunday after its 10,000 striking flight attendants defied the Canadian government's return-to-work order to remain on the picket lines.

The strike, which began on Saturday morning, stranded more than 100,000 travelers around the world during the peak summer travel season. The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered airline staff back to work by 2 p.m. Sunday after the Canadian government intervened and Air Canada said it planned to resume flights Sunday evening.

However, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the flight attendants, said the demonstrations will keep going around the country, despite the airline's statement.

"We invite Air Canada back to the table to negotiate a fair deal, rather than relying on the federal government to do their dirty work for them when bargaining gets a little bit tough," the union said. "We remain on strike. We demand a fair, negotiated contract and to be compensated for all hours worked."

The airline said in a statement Sunday afternoon that it plans to resume flights on Monday evening.

Striking Air Canada workers walk the picket line at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on August 16, 2025. PETER POWER/AFP via Getty Images

Fewer than 12 hours after workers walked off the job, Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu ordered the 10,000 flight attendants back to work, saying now is not the time to take risks with the economy and noting the unprecedented tariffs the U.S. has imposed on Canada. Hajdu referred the work stoppage to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The shutdown of Canada's largest airline early Saturday was impacting about 130,000 people a day. Air Canada operates around 700 flights per day.

According to numbers from aviation analytics provider Cirium, Air Canada had canceled a total of 671 flights by Saturday afternoon, following 199 on Friday. And another 96 flights scheduled for Sunday were already suspended.

A departures board at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. Bloomberg

The bitter contract fight escalated Friday as the union turned down Air Canada's prior request to enter into government-directed arbitration, which allows a third-party mediator to decide the terms of a new contract.

Flight attendants walked off the job around 1 a.m. EDT on Saturday. Around the same time, Air Canada said it would begin locking flight attendants out of airports.

Last year, the government forced the country's two major railroads into arbitration with their labor union during a work stoppage. The union for the rail workers is suing, arguing the government is removing a union's leverage in negotiations.

The Business Council of Canada had urged the government to impose binding arbitration in this case, too. And the Canadian Chamber of Commerce welcomed the intervention.

Hajdu maintained that her Liberal government is not anti-union, saying it is clear the two sides are at an impasse.

Passengers whose flights are impacted will be eligible to request a full refund on the airline's website or mobile app, according to Air Canada.

Air Canada airplanes stand on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on August 16, 2025. PETER POWER/AFP via Getty Images

The airline said it would also offer alternative travel options through other Canadian and foreign airlines when possible. Still, it warned that it could not guarantee immediate rebooking because flights on other airlines are already full "due to the summer travel peak."

Air Canada and the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been in contract talks for about eight months, but they have yet to reach a tentative deal.

Both sides have said they remain far apart on the issue of pay and the unpaid work flight attendants do when planes aren't in the air.

The airline's latest offer included a 38% increase in total compensation, including benefits and pensions, over four years, that it said "would have made our flight attendants the best compensated in Canada."

But the union pushed back, saying the proposed 8% raise in the first year didn't go far enough because of inflation.