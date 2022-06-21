Ahead of 4th of July, Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study

MIAMI - How patriotic are you? Before you answer that, personal finance website Wallethub conducted a study that placed the Sunshine State at 47th, out of 50, as the least patriotic.

Their indicators included veterans per capita, average number of military enlistees and percentage of adult residents who voted in the 2020 election.

Here is how they came to their conclusions:

"To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, Military Engagement and Civic Engagement.

We evaluated those dimensions using 13 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.

Finally, we determined each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states."

Florida beat out Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas, states that finished 48, 49 and 50th.

Click here to read their study in its entirety.