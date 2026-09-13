Agustín Ramírez hits game-ending 2-run homer as Marlins rally past Dodgers 6-4

Pinch-hitter Agustín Ramírez hit a game-ending, two-run homer, and the Miami Marlins rallied with four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday.

Xavier Edwards and Jakob Marsee led off the ninth with consecutive infield singles against Tanner Scott (1-6), and Javier Sanoja followed with a tying two-run double.

Brock Stewart relieved Scott and Ramírez hit a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left-center.

Dax Fulton (2-0) got the last two outs in the top of the ninth after Mookie Betts' RBI double put Los Angeles ahead 4-2.

Miami (74-76) took two of three from NL-West leading Los Angeles and won the season series 4-2.

Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula homered — a three-run shot in the fourth — for his first career hit. The 21-year-old, who was promoted from Double-A on Friday after Shohei Ohtani was placed on the injured list, also doubled and walked.

The weekend series at loanDepot Park attracted 96,187 fans, including a season-high 34,814 on Saturday.

Will Smith hit a leadoff double and Kyle Tucker walked before De Paula drove a fastball from Marlins starter Eury Pérez 416 feet to the upper deck seats in right.

The Marlins narrowed the gap on Otto Lopez's two-run single in the eighth.

Los Angeles starter Emmet Sheehan allowed two hits over six sharp innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Pérez gave up three runs in five innings.

Before the game, the Marlins inducted Dontrelle Willis into the club's Hall of Fame. Willis pitched five seasons with the Marlins, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2003 and leading the league with 22 wins in 2005.