Alleged agent of Cuba's interior ministry taken into custody in Miami, ICE says

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

An agent of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior was taken into custody in South Florida by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for reportedly being in the U.S. unlawfully. 

Daniel Morejon Garcia, 57, was taken into custody at his residence following an investigation conducted by ICE Homeland Security Investigations. 

Alleged immigration application omissions

According to federal authorities, the investigation centered on fraudulent claims he reportedly made when entering the country. Specifically, he allegedly omitted being a member of the Cuban Communist Party and an agent of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior in his immigration applications.

According to federal authorities, Morejon Garcia allegedly served as the President of the National Defense Council in the Artemisa region of Cuba and is a member of the Rapid Response Brigades. 

"These groups, composed of civilians trained and organized by the government, are designed to assist authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests, or disturbances," HSI said in a statement. 

Morejon Garcia was reportedly activated by the Cuban government during the island-wide protests on July 11, 2021, according to HSI, which said he assaulted protesters as part of his duties.

 Morejon Garcia is currently in ICE custody pending his removal from the U.S.

