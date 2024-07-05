Afternoon showers may bring some relief from South Florida heat

MIAMI - Another hot day across South Florida with the heat advisory still in effect through 8 p.m. The advisory is in effect for a heat index that may reach 105 to 110 degrees for at least two hours. That may occur later in the morning with the peak heat index expected just after noon Friday.

A lighter breeze will allow showers and storms to develop closer to the east coast and slowly push inland by Friday evening. With these showers and storms closer to the east coast, we may be able to get some relief from the heat.

Warm and muggy weather will linger overnight after the showers and storms taper off. It will remain just above 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday morning, heating up to near 90 degrees before showers and storms develop. These storms will provide spotty heat relief over the weekend.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall Friday morning in the Yucatan Peninsula around 7 a.m. At the time it was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 110 mph. The storm is forecast to weaken over land before emerging into the southern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday. From there a turn to the north is forecast with some strengthening as it moves towards the coast of Mexico and South Texas. Landfall here is expected early Monday.

