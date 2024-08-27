After vote to expand rapid mass transit in Miami-Dade, residents ask what comes next?

Expanding rapid mass transit: Where do we go from here?

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County residents overwhelmingly voted to support expanding the Metrorail System, estimated to cost around $6 billion and take up to a decade to complete, but what is next?

"I think the Metrorail System should run all the way to the county line," said George Mitchel, who has been using mass transit for more than 10 years; he calls it the best option for Miami's heavy traffic.

He is not the only one who thinks like that.

"There's a lot of people coming from other places now to Miami; roads are overcrowded," said Dorothy Williams, who uses Metrorail every Monday to go to Jackson Hospital.

Last week, 80 percent of those who voted, did so for Miami-Dade County to expand the public transit system.

"I'm in support of that; I voted in favor," said Daryl Paine while getting out of the Metrorail. He not only wants it expanded; he says it's a solution to time wasted on the roads.

"I think there's too much traffic, and we need to have more of an infrastructure, and we never built it out the right way," said Paine.

"We know that we have to find ways to mitigate congestion in Miami-Dade County," said County Chairman Oliver Gilbert. He proposed and sponsored the question on the ballot. The next obvious question is: How much will it cost?

"We're probably looking at a 6 billion dollar tag or something like that," said Commissioner Gilbert. The response (from the voter) is a non-binding straw poll that showed again, as in the past, residents agree there is an immediate need to improve and expand mass public transportation.

"I am not saying there isn't any money; it's either going to come from the federal government or some local participation," said Commissioner Gilbert. He stated that the next step is to have conversations with the community and county commissioners, and once the project starts, it could take up to 10 years to finish it.