After hitting 15-month low, Florida gas prices bounce back. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
After hitting a 15-month low last week, Florida gas prices took a big bounce before dropping lower by the weekend.

Last Monday, the state average for gas was $2.96 a gallon. It was the lowest daily average price since December 2023, according to AAA. 

The average then rose 19 cents per gallon by Thursday, which was 8 cents less than the highest daily average price this year, AAA said.  

"Florida gas prices followed a familiar trend of rising in the first half of the week, then falling through the weekend. This cycle has carried on since September, with pump prices mostly swinging between $3.00 per gallon and $3.20 per gallon," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. 

Sunday's state average was $3.11 per gallon. That's 14 cents more than a week ago, the same as a month ago, and 49 cents per gallon less than this time last year, according to AAA. The national average was $3.17 per gallon.   

Pump prices in South Florida

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.07 a gallon on Monday, compared to $2.95 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.59 a gallon.

In Broward, the average was $3.10 on Monday, compared to $2.92 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.65 a gallon

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples are the most expensive places for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA. 

