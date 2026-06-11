Broward single mother living in car as affordability crisis deepens, local organization reports many similar cases

Ashley Walker says Wednesday night was the first night she had to sleep in her car, the latest low point in a months-long struggle with rising housing costs and job loss.

"I don't know where to go," Walker said. "Anywhere I've looked, the price is astronomical. It's not feasible."

The single mother of two teenage boys was evicted from her apartment after losing her job as a dental assistant in February to care for her sick father. She has since found part-time work, including currently as a waitress, but was forced to leave her sons with relatives for the summer.

"I'm tired of hiding from my kids that I need help sometimes," she said through tears. "I'm just tired of being in survival mode. I really want a break."

A local nonprofit, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Broward County, previously helped Walker fend off eviction, but their assistance only lasted so long.

Dawn Liberta, the organization's executive director, said she is seeing an overwhelming number of families facing similar crises.

"I don't even know if I can count it, that's how often we are hearing it," she said. Liberta noted that many of the women receiving aid are one emergency away from losing their homes.

"No one should have to make a decision on whether to feed their kids that day or pay their rent," Liberta added.

The struggle is reflected in regional economic data. Inflation figures show food and housing costs have continued to rise over the last year. Data from the Broward Housing Council shows 44 percent of renters in Broward County are considered "cost-burdened," meaning they spend 30 percent or more of their income on housing.

Walker is seeking extra shifts and applying for jobs every day, noting she holds a dental assistant license, a bartending license, and is certified in CPR and water safety instruction.

For now, her boys remain her motivation.

"Sometimes they will send me texts, 'Mom, I love you,' 'you're doing your best' or 'you're the best mom' out of nowhere," she said, again through tears. "And that keeps me going."