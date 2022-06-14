Watch CBS News
Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.

So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. 

BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.

Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 3:03 PM

