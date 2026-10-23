South Florida attorney says nearly 700 ABA providers haven't been paid since Molina took over Medicaid claims

Registered behavioral technician Arlene Perez has spent the past five years providing daily support to 12-year-old Isaiah, who is on the autism spectrum. But for the past month, Perez says she has not received a single paycheck.

Despite the financial strain, Perez continues to care for him.

"I will until I can't. There's gonna be a moment where I have to look for something else to pay my bills," Perez said.

Perez's agency relies on Medicaid funding disbursed through Florida's Children's Medical Services program. On Oct. 1, the state appointed Molina Healthcare as the new administrator responsible for distributing funds to Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) providers.

Her agency reports that most of its claims have remained unprocessed since the switch of administrators. Demanding answers, Perez recently joined fellow providers to rally outside Molina's Doral office.

"If we don't receive any payment, how long can I be working without payment? I try because I know they need me. He needs me," Perez said.

Medical attorney Henry Marines said Perez's situation is far from isolated.

"I have almost 700 providers that we communicate with, and they all say the same thing. They haven't been paid," Marines said.

Marines expressed confusion over the payment backlog, noting that Molina should have received the state funding allocated for each recipient at the start of the month.

"They already know beforehand exactly how many recipients or how many members they are gonna receive under the CMS," Marines said.

Molina Healthcare has not responded to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration confirmed state oversight is underway.

"The Agency is actively investigating payment concerns raised by ABA providers regarding the October 1 transition of services to Molina," the AHCA spokesperson said.

The payment delay has left parents anxious about potential disruptions to their children's care. Isaiah's mother, Joyce Jackson, fears the unpaid claims could force her son's provider out of business.

"It's gonna be hard to meet a new person and get used to that new person," Jackson said.

Marines indicated it is likely too early to take legal action over the claims, but he plans to meet with senior executive leadership at Molina soon to seek a resolution.