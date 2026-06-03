Medicaid termination letters leave South Florida behavioral health patients and therapists in limbo

Behavioral health companies in South Florida say they are being impacted by Medicaid termination letters, with facilities stating the cuts are harming patients who need help and leaving many therapists out of work.

Glory to God, a facility that provides physical therapy, behavioral therapy, and schooling for medically fragile children, is among those affected. Parent Bernadette Vedder said her son, Cherod, learned to speak and control his aggression at the center.

"His speech has improved a lot, and his behavior has improved greatly because he used to be very, very aggressive," Vedder said.

Barbara Goodman, the assistant administrator, stated that Awana—the behavioral health company run through Glory to God (GTG)—received a 30-day Medicaid termination notice in May without explanation, despite never being audited or receiving a violation.

"Go for it, cut all the fraud and abuse, shut those companies down, please," Goodman said. "But for the companies that care about the kids and are providing legitimate services, this is unconscionable".

CBS News Miami reached out to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which responded in part that there has been "no reduction in funding for behavior analysis services". The agency stated that ensuring Medicaid enrollees have access to all medically necessary services "remains one of the agency's highest priorities".

CBS News Miami followed up, asking how this is the case when Awana's letter stated it would not be reimbursed for any services and requested an explanation for the termination. CBS News Miami is still waiting to hear back.

Aliana Guris, the owner of RBT Rainbow Behavior Therapy, received the same termination letter, which she said shut down her company and left patients in limbo.

Attorney Henry Marines, who is representing four agencies, including RBT Rainbow Behavior Therapy, that have been shut down by these letters, said patients are "not just wait-listed; they're getting denied because the technicians that are necessary to provide this vital service are not allowed to be transferred over or to be added to the roster of this new agency".

At Glory to God, 37 behavioral therapists face a difficult choice. Jalil Muhammad and about 10 others are continuing to work without pay.

"Our hearts won't let us sleep at night, knowing that these little kiddos won't get the services that they need," Muhammad said. "So, we'll make the sacrifice; we'll make the tough calls".

Many of the kids' ABA therapists have left, and the children were told they are "on vacation".

"I'll be by myself; they never come back," Cherod said.