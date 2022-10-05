Yankees star Aaron Judge makes baseball history with 62nd home run

Fans on lookout for Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run Fans on lookout for Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run 02:26

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night.

During the Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees game in Arlington on Tuesday, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris' American League record.

The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader.

"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father's mark was matched by Judge. "I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something."

SIXTY-TWO! BASEBALL HISTORY! @TheJudge44 is the American League home run King! pic.twitter.com/QKrcuOvZMU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 5, 2022

Judge had homered only once in the past 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row played since Aug. 5.

Judge attempted to break the record during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and again Monday night during a game against the Rangers.

Baseball fans from near and far have traveled to Globe Life Field in hopes to see a historic moment.

A North Texas auction house told CBS 11 there was already a $2 million offer on the table for the home run ball.

We’re sparkling in @Yankees pinstripes for 62 seconds to celebrate @TheJudge44’s 62nd home run pic.twitter.com/enZuuX4uGD — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 5, 2022