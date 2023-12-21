AAA activates 'Tow to Go' for year-end holidays

MIAMI - If you have a little too much holiday cheer over the next week or so, AAA has got you covered if you are not safe to drive.

"If you're faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "We'll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius."

The Tow to Go program is providing safe rides home for intoxicated drivers from 6 p.m. Friday, December 22nd through 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024.

The service is free for anyone.

AAA expects to rescue more than 937,000 drivers with car trouble during the upcoming holidays. So treat Tow to Go as a last resort.

They urge drivers to plan ahead if they will be out drinking.

This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft, or finding another form of sober transportation.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines:

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements

You can't make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers.