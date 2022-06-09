AAA: 100 deadliest days for teen drivers have begun

MIAMI - The American Automobile Association said this is a dangerous time of year for young drivers.

AAA said the dangerous period known as "100 Deadliest Days" runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

During this period, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur, according to the auto club.

"This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"AAA expects two years' worth of pent up travel demand to be unleashed in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk - particularly for young, inexperienced drivers."

Here are some statistics:

• Each year an average of 2,063 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes; 642 of those (31%) occurred during the 100 deadliest days.

• More than 7,124 people died in teen-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020.

• That's more than seven people a day each summer compared to the rest of the year (six people/day).

In Florida

• An average of 38 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

• Every year, an average total of 160 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes. More than a third of those fatalities (36% or 42 deaths) occur during the 100 deadliest days.

• During the past 10 summers, 1,595 people have died in teen driver-related crashes.

Risky Habits for Teen Drivers

"Teens' inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors - like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy," continued Jenkins.

"Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That's why it's so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors."

AAA Advice for parents:

The single most important thing parents can do to keep their teens safe behind the wheel is to be actively involved in the learning to drive process:

• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

• Teach by example- Maintain appropriate space around your vehicle, adjust your speed to the conditions and minimize risky behavior when you drive.

• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

• Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

• Enroll your teen in both online and in-person driving courses.

• Talk with your teens about anticipating other driver's mistakes and how to adjust their driving to others.