A look at early voting motivations as election nears

MIAMI – So far, more than 138,000 people have cast their ballots at early voting locations across Broward County.

In Miami-Dade -- more than 205,000 voters have taken advantage of the early voting period.

With just one day left of early voting before Tuesday's election, it was somewhat slow at a location in Miami today but tomorrow there is an expectation of a final push of last-minute voters coming out.

The polls are currently closed. They were open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. today and will be again tomorrow at all early voting locations.

As voters head to the polls, they're not just voting for who will lead the state. They'll also be able to weigh in on Florida's three constitutional amendments.

Here's what's on the ballot:

· Amendment one would help property owners who choose to elevate their homes -- to avoid flood damage.

· Amendment two would abolish the constitution revision commission.

· And amendment three would expand property tax breaks to public service members like teachers, first responders, and military personnel.

Most of the voters today said that while those line items were important, their main reason for coming out and voting was for governor.

"Because what's going on in congress is critical," said early voter Georgios Zervos. "It's a top-down effect it seems lately. And that's also sad to see -- that the local government is losing their control …"

Voter Oscar Santa Cruz said, "Locally right now there a couple amendments to the Florida state legislature, ahh Florida state constitution, that I do not agree with. So I voted against them. But it was not my main intent," he added.

That voter says that his main intent was to vote for Florida governor, which seems to be the theme at this location today.