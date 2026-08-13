A "critical incident" is being investigated at a Broward apartment complex, police announce

Wilton Manors police are investigating a "critical incident" near apartment buildings on Thursday afternoon.

The police department posted on Instagram that the incident occurred in the area of Manor Grove Apartments, located at the 1900 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Chopper 4 was on the scene, where a heavy police presence was seen between two apartment buildings. An investigator was seen entering one of the residences.

Officials are asking neighbors in the area to shelter in place.

Wilton Manors police announced on their Instagram that a "critical incident" is being investigated. Instagram/@wiltonmanorspd

No other information has been released, including what the incident is.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.