Body found floating in Lauderhill canal
MIAMI - Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a Lauderhill canal on Wednesday afternoon.
Lauderdale police said they responded to the canal in the area of 1800 block of NW 42nd Terrace just after 2 p.m., after receiving a 911 call of a possible body floating face down in the body of water
Upon arrival, officers observed what is believed to be the upper shoulder area and the back of a head floating in the middle of the canal.
The area has been cordoned off and Lauderhill detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.
The scene remains active.
