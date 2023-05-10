Body found floating in Lauderhill canal

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a Lauderhill canal on Wednesday afternoon.

Lauderdale police said they responded to the canal in the area of 1800 block of NW 42nd Terrace just after 2 p.m., after receiving a 911 call of a possible body floating face down in the body of water

Upon arrival, officers observed what is believed to be the upper shoulder area and the back of a head floating in the middle of the canal.

The area has been cordoned off and Lauderhill detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

The scene remains active.