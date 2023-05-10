Watch CBS News
Body found floating in Lauderhill canal

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a Lauderhill canal on Wednesday afternoon.

Lauderdale police said they responded to the canal in the area of 1800 block of NW 42nd Terrace just after 2 p.m., after receiving a 911 call of a possible body floating face down in the body of water

Upon arrival, officers observed what is believed to be the upper shoulder area and the back of a head floating in the middle of the canal.

The area has been cordoned off and Lauderhill detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

The scene remains active.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

