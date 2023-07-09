7th annual South Florida HBCU picnic kicked off Saturday at Florida Memorial University

MIAMI -- The 7th annual South Florida Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Picnic kicked off Saturday at Florida Memorial University.

This picnic is an opportunity for college graduates, students and supporters from all over to come together and represent their schools. It also helps with recruiting.

CBS News Miami's Executive Producer Impacting Communities, Tania Francois, was there to experience first-hand.

With over 107 historically Black colleges and universities or HBCU's in the country, four of them are right here in Florida it made since for the picnic to be held on the campus of one of them.

"HBCU Alumni are the most powerful network of Black professionals in the world and to be able to bring them together gives people the opportunity to see our power and our influence in our local community." said Founder South Florida HBCU Picnic, Matthew Pigatt.

"There's nothing more beautiful than HBCU family coming together and we're representing all of the HBCU's and Greek sororities." said Clark Atlanta University, Alumnus Loretta Mcneir.

Attendees also spoke about political topics like Affirmative Action and the roles these historically Black colleges will now play.

"This gathering says we are one despite Al our differences despite our educational opportunities." said Bethune-Cookman University Alum, Wilbert Holloway.

"What the Supreme Court did when they dismantled affirmative action really affirms the reason HBCU's exist. We exist so that whenever America makes the decisions, they make we can become the professionals our community needs." said

Pigatt.

The picnic also asked people to bring books to donate to the Children's Trust.