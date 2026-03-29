77-year-old Florida man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with gun on U.S. 1

A 77-year-old man is facing charges after deputies say he threatened a woman with a firearm during a domestic incident in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on March 28 near Mile Marker 38 on U.S. 1.

Authorities say Charles Durand Wilkinson, of Okeechobee, retrieved a revolver and told the victim, "I aught to shoot you."

The woman was able to pull over, disarm Wilkinson, and throw the firearm into nearby bushes, deputies said. The weapon was later recovered by responding officers.

Wilkinson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No serious injuries were reported.