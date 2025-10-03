4 sought in baseball bat beating of 70-year-old warehouse worker near Hialeah, police say

4 sought in baseball bat attack of 70-year-old warehouse worker near Hialeah

Surveillance video captured the moment four masked males stormed into a Medley warehouse and beat a 70-year-old worker with baseball bats in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Surveillance video shows sudden assault

Authorities said the ambush happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday when the group arrived in a white Nissan Altima.

Video shows the group entering the business, knocking the victim to the ground and beating him without saying a word.

"There was no exchange of words. No argument. They walked in. This was a targeted attack," Medley Police Officer Deglys Chavarria said.

Police said the suspects were seen fleeing on foot through the parking lot, with one of them still clutching a bat. All four suspects were wearing masks and their ages are unknown.

Warehouse worker seriously injured

The warehouse worker suffered two broken arms along with cuts and bruises, police said.

"The victim faces a long road to recovery. We are asking for the community's help," Chavarria said.

"But we believe the victim and the family deserve justice. We are often talking about protecting the most vulnerable people, our children and the elderly. He's 70 years old."

Detectives searching for Nissan Altima

Investigators said locating the suspects' getaway car is critical to the case. The vehicle is described as a white, four-door Nissan Altima with black rims, dark tinted windows, a sunroof, a black front grill, black door handles, and a black gas cap cover.

Police said the motive for the attack remains unknown, but the case is considered a top priority.

"Our detectives are working around the clock to solve this case. They have not stopped," Chavarria said.

Reward offered for information

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered, with $2,000 coming from a private donor.

"The message we want to get across is that we will hold criminals accountable and protect our victims and our community," Chavarria said.

A member of the victim's family declined to comment, asking for privacy.

Anyone with information is urged to call Medley Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.