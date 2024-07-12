Alcohol may be factor Florida Keys boating crash that injured 7, including child: FWC

Alcohol may be factor in Florida Keys boat crash, FWC says

KEY WEST — Seven people, including a child, were hospitalized after a boat crashed into a Florida Keys bridge early Monday morning, and officials say there might have been alcohol involved.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a Sea Hunter center console boat hit the South Pine Channel Bridge at a "high rate of speed," Monroe County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami.

Bodycam video showed rescue crews quickly responding to the scene, pulling people off the vessel as it began to sink before them. All seven people onboard were either "ejected or stuck amongst the pieces" of the boat during the rescue, an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated.

Out of those involved, four were sent to nearby hospitals while two other adults and a child were airlifted to the mainland for more serious injuries.

In the report, the FWC stated that alcohol did appear to be a factor in the crash but no arrests have been made at this time.