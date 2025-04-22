Watch CBS News
7 charged in Broward multi-million dollar pawn shop racketeering scheme, BSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

The Broward Sheriff's Office dismantled a sprawling racketeering operation Tuesday, arresting seven pawn shop employees accused of fueling a multi-year scheme that cost national retailers millions, authorities said.

Coordinated theft network uncovered

U.S. Pawn owner Igor Melomed, 46, was charged with racketeering and related crimes for allegedly orchestrating a network that bought stolen goods from thieves and resold them online, according to detectives.

BSO said the operation, uncovered in a three-year investigation launched in 2022, targeted retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Home Depot, Publix and Walmart, with thefts spanning Broward County and Florida.

Detectives said U.S. Pawn employees paid for pilfered items, ranging from over-the-counter medications to sealed electronics and tools, knowing they were stolen.

The merchandise was then sold on e-commerce platforms, generating substantial profits.

"The organized retail theft was so prolific that some boosters conducted multiple transactions of stolen items daily," said Carey Codd, BSO Public Information Officer.

Major raids and seizures

In December 2023, authorities raided U.S. Pawn locations in Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, seizing over 50 pallets of stolen goods valued at more than $750,000.

The Hollywood sites included a storefront and warehouse at 5450 South State Road 7, while the Fort Lauderdale location was at 400 W. Sunrise Blvd., authorities said. 

The seven arrested Tuesday face charges including racketeering and dealing in stolen property. Authorities identified them as Igor Melomed,46, Marie Turene, 34, William LaCroix, 58, Lyndon Johnson, 37, Edward Ibragimov, 39, Kevin Gilyard, 37 and Luis Bustos Diaz, 36. Two additional employees, Natalia Kudelina, 49 and Natalia Khodyreva, 40, were previously arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property.

Retailers collaborated closely with the sheriff's office throughout the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"We're committed to holding those responsible for organized retail theft accountable," said Codd.

Mauricio Maldonado

