6 people fighting for their lives after multi-vehicle crash, rollover just outside of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Six people are fighting for their lives in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash-turned-rollover just outside of Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon, impacting traffic in the area.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue was called out to a rollover with multiple injuries at NW 27th Ave 6th St. intersection in Unincorporated Broward County, just west of Fort Lauderdale.

When paramedics arrived, they provided immediate medical attention to six people, all of whom were in serious or critical condition, the Broward County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Miami.

Due to the severity of their injuries, they were all transported to Broward Health Ft. Lauderdale for "interventional treatment."

The intersection remains closed as investigators determine the cause of the crash. BSO said drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.