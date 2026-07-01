6 men arrested in undercover human trafficking sting operation in Miami, accused of purchasing sex with a minor

Six men are behind bars after a human trafficking sting operation in Miami where they believed that they were meeting a teenage girl for sex, according to arrest records.

The men, ranging in age from 20 to 54, were arrested in a joint operation involving the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, the Human Trafficking Task Force, the City of Miami Police Department, and Homeland Security.

Police say the men responded to an ad posted online by law enforcement.

"Mr. Asim responded to an ad online where he was negotiating with an individual to where he would be purchasing or buying sex with someone under the age of 18," a state attorney said during a court appearance.

According to the arrest forms, each man allegedly agreed to pay a different price, ranging from $50 to $200, for either a quick visit, 30 minutes or an hour of sexual activity with a girl they were told was 14 or 15 years old.

After paying, the defendants proceeded to the room where they believed the teenager was located, according to the arrest forms. When each man opened the door, the tactical team detained him.

Six men are in Miami-Dade custody after a human trafficking sting operation where authorities say they thought they were meeting a teenager for sex. Miami-Dade Corrections

Officers also called the phone numbers detectives had used to set up the meetings. The phones on every man arrested rang, according to police.

"He's using the computer to meet a minor to have sex," said Judge Mindy Glazer during the hearing.

One of the defendants told the judge he was not involved in what she described. Glazer reminded him of the presumption of innocence and told him not to discuss what happened during his arrest, only to speak privately with his attorney.

The judge ordered all six men held without bond on the human trafficking charges.

The arrests come a few weeks after 12 men were taken into custody in a similar sting operation in Miami-Dade.